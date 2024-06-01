Milwaukee police say this 70-year-old man is critically missing

Milwaukee police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 70-year-old man.

Julian Ramirez was last seen Friday at about 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of North 41st Street, according to police.

Police describe him as Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has salt and pepper short hair and a salt and pepper beard. It is unknown what he was last wearing, but should have a silver bracelet on his right wrist.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

