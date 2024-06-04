Milwaukee mayor, state superintendent weigh in after MPS' Keith Posley resigns

After a five-hour, closed-door meeting about his employment Monday night, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley announced his resignation.

Posley's departure comes after state and federal officials raised alarms about MPS' financial reporting delays and Head Start operations, jeopardizing the funding the district receives.

Ahead of the meeting, local officials released statements expressing disappointment in MPS. The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, which opposed the referendum passed this spring, said the community should consider a "more accountable governance structure" for the school board.

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he wanted to see more information before judging whether Posley should lose his job and said not submitting financial reports was a problem. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson declined to weigh in Monday.

After Posley announced his resignation, Johnson and others released additional statements. Here's a running list:

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent takes his seat ahead of a school board meeting June 3, where board members are scheduled to discuss his possible dismissal.

Milwaukee's mayor says he hopes new leadership will be 'an impetus'

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Johnson thanked Posley for his service in Milwaukee. Johnson said he looks forward to working closely with the school board, the MPS Office of Accountability and Efficiency and the state Department of Public Instruction to "monitor their progress in bringing this matter to a close."

"I hope the resolution of the financial reporting issues and the appointment of new leadership at MPS will serve as an impetus for leaders and community members alike to work more closely together to benefit all children, and not be used as an opportunity to further divide us," Johnson said.

Johnson said he was "alarmed" to hear about the "looming crisis" facing the district. He said his office has communicated regularly with MPS and the state in the last few weeks and had established monthly meetings with the superintendent.

State superintendent says DPI will work with MPS on a daily basis

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, who leads the state Department of Public Instruction, said the state will continue engaging with MPS "on a daily basis."

“In Wisconsin's system of local control, elected school boards make decisions about district superintendent staffing. No matter how the board chooses to move forward, under my leadership, the DPI will continue working with the MPS team to resolve the current challenge. As we go forward, our primary focus is on improving outcomes for all of Milwaukee’s children," Underly said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee alderman says anger brought 'a certain blindness and lack of focus,' calls on mayor to lead on MPS reforms

Ald. Scott Spiker in a statement called Posley "an honorable man who served the district he loved as best as he knew how" and said the anger at Monday night's meeting led to "a certain blindness and lack of focus."

"Lost in that anger was the fact that the Board moved to hear the public commentary on the financial mismanagement that led to Dr. Posley’s 'voluntary' resignation together with the public commentary on the business-as-usual 2024/2025 MPS budget.

"Lost in that anger was the fact that this meant there was next to zero discussion of the details of that budget by the public, despite the fact that the Board advertised this as an opportunity for the public to have their voices heard on this important matter.

"Lost in that anger was the critical fact that the early April passage of the $252 million MPS referendum in no way obligates the Board to raise the levy $140 million this year; it merely allows them to do so. It is entirely within their purview not to raise the levy and thus, impose an additional burden on the taxpayers they, ostensibly, serve."

Spiker called the problems that led to Posley's resignation "deep and systemic" and said the school board members, while good people, are "in over their heads."

He also called on Mayor Cavalier Johnson to "play a useful role in pushing forward much-needed and long-delayed reform."

City Forward Collective calls for a clean slate and fresh start

City Forward Collective said in an amended Tuesday statement that accepting Posley's resignation was an appropriate initial step, but called for further change. They raised concerns that MPS could raise property taxes again to account for the district's mistakes, on top of the referendum already approved.

"Superintendent Posley’s departure represents necessary accountability — but it is clear the challenges at MPS are far deeper than one person. We join others across the city in calling for a clean slate, a fresh start, and a fundamentally new approach to governance for Milwaukee Public Schools," said Colleston Morgan, Executive Director of City Forward Collective.

City Forward Collective said it believes the mayor "has an important role to play in leading this conversation."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mayor Johnson, state superintendent react after Keith Posley resigns