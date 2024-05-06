Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to replace elections chief Claire Woodall, email shows

Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg gives updates regarding the ballots for the general election on Tuesday November 8, 2022 at Central Count at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is replacing Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall with her deputy, Paulina Guttierez, according to a Sunday evening email to Election Commission staff.

The change comes six months before the November presidential election in which all eyes are expected to be on Milwaukee.

"Change, especially when it is unexpected, can often be unsettling," Gutierrez wrote in the Sunday evening email. "The experience of changing leadership is demanding and uncertain as we navigate uncharted waters and relearn to collaborate and communicate as an organization."

Guttierez wrote that she "is building a network of people with experience in elections to support our efforts in this upcoming critical election year. ... The Mayor has assured me that we will be provided with the appropriate resources as we move into the fall to ensure our success."

The Mayor's Office did not immediately have a comment.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee mayor to replace city elections chief Claire Woodall