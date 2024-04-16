Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson pledges focus on students during inauguration to second term

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks during his inauguration in the City Hall Rotunda at Milwaukee City Hall in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

As he was sworn in Tuesday to a second term, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson painted an optimistic picture of the city's trajectory and pledged to be more involved in ensuring the success of the city's students.

Johnson took his oath of office in the City Hall Rotunda Tuesday before a packed crowd that included some people looking on from the floors above.

"The elements for success for our city, they're in place. The work we're undertaking together will pay huge dividends into the future. It's Milwaukee's time to shine," Johnson said to applause.

Johnson touched on themes that ranged from improving educational outcomes for the city's students to public safety to the Republican National Convention and his support for reconfiguring Interstate 794 through downtown.

The festive din in the Rotunda was mirrored upstairs in the Common Council Chambers, where a new council was sworn in earlier in the morning and re-elected council President José G. Pérez to lead the 15-member body for the next four-year term. After Johnson's speech, council members gathered with their families as live music played and supporters watched from the gallery.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson (right) is sworn in by City Clerk Jim Owczarski during his inauguration in the City Hall Rotunda at Milwaukee City Hall in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Johnson said he was ready for the new term and new challenges it would bring.

This term, he will have a full four years instead of the two in his first term, when he won the remainder of former Mayor Tom Barrett's time in office. Johnson was easily re-elected on April 2.

He told those gathered Tuesday that he wanted to work with public and private schools to improve student achievement in Milwaukee, paying closer attention to policy, priorities and resource deployment and taking part in strategic discussions.

He also touched on crime that he said was trending in the right direction and pledged that residents would see more changes to infrastructure, housing opportunities and economic growth.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson inaugurated to second term