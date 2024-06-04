Milwaukee mayor announces July 4 festivities in wake of cancellation of lakefront fireworks

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson wants the public to know that despite the demise of the county's popular lakefront fireworks show this year residents have a chance to check out the city's array of parades, picnics, fireworks and park activites.

"While we celebrate independence, let's remember the importance of collective action and building a stronger city and a more unified nation," Johnson said at a Tuesday news conference. "I encourage all of you to join us as we celebrate our nation's independence and come together together as a community."

The theme for the 2024 celebrations is "Working Together for a Better U.S.A." with local parks holding a variety of daytime activities and firework displays.

Alcott, Gordon, Humboldt, Lake, Mitchell and Wilson parks will host daytime activities and firework displays. Enderis Playfield and King Center will host daytime activities, while Jackson, Lincoln, Noyes and Washington parks will have evening fireworks.

Johnson emphasized that a top priority for the city is safety and he said that Milwaukee Police Department will be on site at each celebration to ensure "comprehensive safety measures."

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Milwaukee, even if purchased outside city limits.

What will happen at the park celebrations?

Roy Suarez del Real III, the president of the Wilson Park Fourth of July Committee, said the park will have a parade at 9 a.m. and the "family fun" will end at 1 p.m.

"We definitely need your help and this year," Suarez de Real said. "We would like to see everybody come out there — spread it through all the neighborhoods, go to all the parks."

Jeff Kleczka, Humboldt Park Fourth of July Association vice president, said the park will also have a 9 a.m. parade that will highlight community schools, churches, civic organizations and neighborhoods.

Throughout the day, Kleczka said, there will be a donut hole eating competition, a talent show and entertainment in the evening before the firework display.

"We're blessed to be to be a part of this organization," Kleczka said. "I've been a part of it for 12 years, and we are so lucky to have the support of our community and we really want everyone to come out."

Will the lakefront have fireworks?

There will not be a fireworks show at Veterans Park this year. The new festivities come after the county announced on May 24 that the traditional July 3 fireworks on the Milwaukee lakefront were canceled. The Milwaukee County Parks Department said in a statement that the cancelation was due to a "lack of sponsorship."

According to the department's statement, the pyrotechnics required to host the event cost $350,000 and an additional $20,000 for the staffing and service costs.

After the May 24 announcement from the county that the show was canceled, the Milwaukee County Parks Department and Parks Foundation doubled down on their decision in a May 31 statement.

In the joint statement, they wrote that they had "exhausted every effort" to find new corporate sponsors for this year, and even if last-minute funding was found, it would be too late to pull off the popular event.

Hard times for the Fourth of July fireworks

Starting in 1963, the lakefront fireworks were sponsored by Jos. Schlitz Brewing Co. and held on July 4. The date switched to July 3 in 1966.

First Wisconsin Corp. took over from Schlitz in 1980, and the Wisconsin-based banking company and its successor owners continued sponsorship for nearly four decades, ending in 2018.

The fireworks almost met their demise in 2019, but Milwaukee County Parks partnered with the Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Insurance and Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist Ted Kellner's holding company, T&M Partners.

The fireworks show was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and again in 2021, when the county said it did not have enough staffing and resources to host the event.

The fireworks returned to the Milwaukee lakefront in 2022 and 2023 — the 2023 sponsors included American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and T&M Partners.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mayor announces July 4 Milwaukee fireworks, activities in the city