Milwaukee man gets 25 years in beating death of 4-year-old Kaliyah King Magee

Kaliyah King Magee, at bottom, poses for a selfie with her aunt, Patricia King, in this undated photo. Kaliyah was 4 years old when prosecutors say she was beaten to death Dec. 16, 2022, while in the care of Winston Chambers and Princess Arredondo.

Confessed child killer Winston Chambers will spend the next 25 years in prison in the death of 4-year-old Kaliyah King Magee.

The Milwaukee man said he took responsibility for his actions during his sentencing Wednesday, and apologized for taking Kaliyah's life nearly two years ago.

Kaliyah's mother, Princess King, wasn't moved.

"I hate you," King told Chambers in court, her voice calm, but strained. "You're a grown man doing this to a child. I hope you get everything you deserve while you’re in there."

Prosecutors say Chambers, 30, beat Kaliyah into unconsciousness on Dec. 16, 2022, after King had placed her daughter in the care of Princess Arredondo, a longtime friend of King's. Chambers, Arredondo's boyfriend, also was at the home on the 700 block of South 26th Street that day.

Prosecutors believe Chambers and Arredondo each abused Kaliyah, but that it was Chambers who inflicted the most harm by kicking and punching her and striking her with belts.

Three hours went by before the child was finally taken to Children's Wisconsin hospital. Doctors found severe bruising and bite marks all over Kaliyah's body and had to perform an emergency surgery to relieve bleeding and swelling to her brain.

Kaliyah was declared dead Dec. 18 at Children's Wisconsin after her brain showed no signs of activity. Chambers, Arredondo and Chambers' mother, Corinne L. Beechtree, were charged in Kaliyah's death.

Chambers pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and to neglecting a child where the consequence is death.

Circuit Court Judge Jean M. Kies described Chambers as a "narcissist" whose crime toward a child was "cold, calculated and ... evil.” She ordered him to serve 15 years in prison and five years of extended supervision upon release on the reckless homicide charge.

Kies also ordered Chambers to a 10-year prison term with five years extended supervision on the child-neglect count.

The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Torbenson recommended Chambers be imprisoned for 20 to 25 years, noting the time he willfully denied Kaliyah medical care as she lay unconscious. Chambers also tried to avoid punishment by lying to investigators and hospital staff, Torbenson said.

A child abuse pediatrician ruled out Chambers' assertion that Kaliyah was struck by a passing car as he and the child stepped off a bus.

“This was abuse," Torbenson said. "This was life-threatening physical abuse.”

Kaliyah King-Magee was just a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when prosecutors say she was beaten to death Dec. 16, 2022 while in the care of Winston Chambers and Princess Arredondo. Chambers and Arredondo each pleaded guilty to criminal charges in her killing.

Defense attorney Robert Lebell said Chambers and Arredondo were “equally involved" in Kaliyah's death, and argued Chambers’ sentence should mirror hers.

Arrendondo, 30, of Milwaukee, was ordered to serve 10½ years imprisonment and five years extended supervision for pleading guilty in June to neglecting a child in which the consequence is death. She also received 7½ years of initial confinement and five years extended supervision for pleading guilty to a count of child abuse/failing to prevent harm. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Beechtree, 57, of Brown Deer, was given three years probation after pleading guilty in September to harboring/aiding a felon.

Chambers gave a rambling 15-minute statement to Kies during which he expressed regret for his actions, and pleaded for help for what he described as mental health issues.

He wrote a letter to the family and said he has thought a lot about Kaliyah in the 15 months he has been in custody, and also contemplated suicide.

Chambers said he regretted "never hear her call me Uncle again" or that he'll no longer be able to take her to McDonald's and Chuck E. Cheese.

"I should have stopped the mistreatment sooner," Chambers said.

"I'm truly sorry for my actions," Chambers continued. "I know my asking you to forgive me is like a slap in the face, but if there's anything I could have done to change this, I would have did it.

"Princess King, I'm sorry you left your daughter in my hands and I let you down."

Chambers was given 558 days of pre-trial incarceration credit that can be applied to his sentences. He has 20 days to appeal the sentence.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man gets 25 years for killing 4-year-old Kaliyah King Magee