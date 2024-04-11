Milwaukee man gets 15 years for string of carjacking robberies last summer

A Milwaukee man will serve the next 15 years in prison for carrying out a string of carjacking robberies around the city last summer.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Danielle L. Shelton handed down the prison term for Carlos Rivera-Gonzalez on Thursday, and ordered him to 16 years of extended supervision.

Rivera-Gonzalez pleaded guilty in February to a variety of charges connected to the robberies, including carjacking - use of force; first-degree reckless injury; and attempted carjacking with possession of a weapon.

Surveillance video recorded at the scene of each incident proved essential to investigators, who were able to identify Rivera-Gonzalez as a suspect after receiving an anonymous tip, according to a July 23 criminal complaint.

Here's what happened

June 24

Police were sent to the Stein's Garden & Home location near S. 27th Street and W. Grange Avenue for a carjacking. There, a woman told officers her SUV was taken by force. The car thief had asked her if she was from the area and then made statements about needing help. The woman told the man she only had credit cards and began to get into the driver seat, when the man rushed toward her before she could close the door. The man grabbed her by the arms. A struggle ensued and the suspect said, 'Stop or I will kill you!' He was able to pull her out of her vehicle, take the keys and drive away.

June 29

Police got a call about another carjacking at the Speedway service station at S. Howell Avenue and E. Oklahoma Avenue. A woman was washing the windows of her vehicle when a man walked up and entered the driver-side door. The woman ran to the door and fought with the man. The suspect was able to put the car into drive with the woman clinging to the door. She was dragged more than 30 feet. The woman eventually fell and was run over by her vehicle, suffering significant chest and leg injuries.

June 30

Officers got a call about an attempted carjacking complaint at the UCC Early Learning Academy, 2130 W. Becher St. According to the complaint, a woman went to the location to pick up her grandchild and was confronted by a man who grabbed her by the hair. According to the complaint, the man had a "shiny metal object" in his hand, which at the time she believed to be either a large screwdriver or knife. The man ordered her, "Give me the car. Don't make me do it," the complaint says. The man and woman struggled in the vehicle and the man bit the woman's arm. He ran away, leaving behind his ball cap and a screwdriver.

This year, there have been 90 carjacking robberies reported in Milwaukee, compared with 119 during the same period last year, Milwaukee police data shows. There were 463 carjackings reported in the city during all of 2023, and 398 in all of 2022.

Rivera-Gonzalez also faced other charges of robbery with a use of force, hit and run involving great bodily harm and attempted armed robbery. They were dismissed as part of his deal with prosecutors, but were read into the court record for sentencing purposes.

Shelton gave Rivera-Gonzalez credit for the 267 days he has spent in custody that can be applied to the sentence.

