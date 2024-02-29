Milwaukee man found guilty of deadly 2022 shooting outside El Rey market

A Milwaukee County jury on Thursday convicted a man of gunning down another man outside a market then running over him twice with his former girlfriend's car.

Jurors deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Juan C. Morales-Escarffulletts, 34, of Milwaukee, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, with use of a dangerous weapon, in the Aug. 25, 2022, slaying of William Concepcion, 45, of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police were called to the El Rey Food Mart at 1320 W. Burnham St. after receiving a report that a man was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest. Firefighters tried to save the man, who was later identified as Concepcion, but he died.

Concepcion was shot twice.

Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner said police were able to link Morales-Escarffulletts, 34, to the crime through eyewitness accounts and the market's surveillance video, which captured footage of the shooting as it unfolded.

The key evidence in the case

Video: Jurors were shown footage of Concepcion walking in a loading dock area of the building when a dark red sedan pulled up. The video depicted the vehicle slamming into Concepcion, forcing him against a wall. Somehow, Concepcion was able to get around the passenger side of the car and run away. As he ran, the driver got out of the car and opened fire on Concepcion with a handgun. Concepcion is seen collapsing to the ground. At that point, the gunman got back into the car and backed the vehicle over the fallen Concepcion. Moments later, the car is seen moving forward, driving over Concepcion a second time, then speeding off.

Clothing: Huebner said the market's security footage was clear enough for investigators to make out the killer's clothing; he wore a Tampa Bay Rays shirt with a distinctive "TB" logo. The images of the vehicle were also sharp enough for them to get the vehicle's license plate.

Possessions at ex-girlfriend's home: The car seen in the killing was registered to an address on the 2800 block of West Wells Street. Officers went there and met a woman who said she was Morales-Escarffulletts' former girlfriend. On Tuesday, she testified the car belonged to her, but Morales-Escarffullett often drove it. She said he behaved normally that day and she was unaware of the shooting, but consented to a search of her home by police. Inside, investigators discovered the "TB" shirt, paperwork for the sale of a firearm, 9mm ammunition, 9mm magazines, two Glock gun cases and a blue duffel bag with ear protection and fired cartridge cases, including one 9mm fired cartridge casing. Tests done on the casings recovered at the crime scene were consistent with those recovered at the search.

What is next for Juan Morales-Escarffulletts?

Circuit Court Judge Ellen R. Brostrom set sentencing for April 18.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man found guilty of deadly 2022 shooting outside El Rey market