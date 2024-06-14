Milwaukee lacks affordable homes. This plan would help fund 34 houses and 20 duplexes

Milwaukee Bucks forward Pat Connaughton poses with volunteers at a Habitat for Humanity house being built in the Midtown neighborhood. A new city plans calls for additional affordable housing in Midtown.

Around $2.3 million in city funding would help develop 20 duplexes and 34 single-family homes in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood under a new proposal.

Those 74 new housing units would help meet the chronic demand for more affordable housing.

The cash would be generated by property tax revenue from the new houses. They would be built on vacant city-owned lots in an area generally bordered by West Garfield Avenue, West Vine Street, North 23rd Street and North 26th Street.

That's according to a tax incremental financing district proposal filed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Department of City Development and Ald. Russell Stamper, whose district includes Midtown.

The proposal would need Common Council approval. It's to be reviewed by the Redevelopment Authority board at its Thursday meeting.

The TIF district would fund an annual payment to the housing developer that's equal to the property taxes generated by the new homes − less $7,500 in annual city expenses to operate the district.

Those annual payments, which would be made for up to 25 years, would eventually total no more than $2,340,000.

The new Common Council resolution creating the TIF district doesn't name the prospective developer.

More information about the project, named the Midtown Home Ownership Initiative, wasn't immediately available from the Department of City Development.

The initiative would join other affordable housing developments in the Midtown area, including Habitat for Humanity's ongoing program as well as the Community Development Alliance's new plan to build houses for child care workers.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee plans $2.3 million to help build 74 affordable housing units