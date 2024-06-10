Milwaukee Housing Authority leader Willie Hines criticized for secrecy, high pay

In 2014, when many still expected him to run for mayor, Willie Hines abruptly left city politics and took a job with the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee.

At the time, his arrival at Milwaukee's public housing agency raised eyebrows in City Hall and serious concerns from federal officials.

A decade later, the Housing Authority is embroiled in controversy: Its rent assistance program, which has an annual budget of about $44 million, has been deemed a fraud risk; public housing residents have gone public with concerns over hazardous conditions inside Housing Authority buildings — and have accused management of retaliation.

That controversy is now putting pressure on Hines' political allies, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson. A story about Milwaukee public housing residents' disillusionment with Johnson and President Joe Biden recently ran on the front page of the Washington Post.

As calls for his ouster grow louder, the Journal Sentinel asked Hines to speak about his past and future at the Housing Authority. Through a spokesperson last week, Hines declined to be interviewed in person or over the phone.

In an email exchange, Hines also refused to answer any of the Journal Sentinel’s specific questions — including about his work for a now-defunct nonprofit, and his handling of auditor warnings years earlier.

"Rather than focus on executive decisions made a decade ago, I want to focus on the task at hand today," he wrote.

Here’s what to know about Hines’ involvement with the Housing Authority over the past decade — and the big questions now facing his agency, which about 15,000 people rely on for shelter:

Willie Hines rose from city politician to high-paid executive

Before he became the top executive of Milwaukee's public housing agency, Hines grew up in Milwaukee's public housing. As a child, Hines lived in the Hillside public housing development, just north of downtown.

As a young adult, Hines embarked on a career in city politics. He was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 1996, representing the city's west side. By 2000, he became president of the council.

Over the years, Hines developed close relationships with other city leaders, including then-Mayor Tom Barrett. Around City Hall, many floated Hines' name as a potential successor to Barrett.

Instead — to the surprise of his fellow Common Council members — Hines resigned from the council in 2014, before his term was up, to take a job with the Housing Authority.

Hines stepped into the Housing Authority's top executive position in 2021, when its previous director went on leave for health reasons. He was officially confirmed as executive director in 2022.

Now, Hines is among the highest-paid public officials in the state.

Last year, his salary rose to $252,000 a year, up from $240,000 in 2022. That's $82,000 more than the mayor of Milwaukee, and $86,000 more than the governor of Wisconsin.

Public housing residents accuse Hines and board of operating in secrecy

Public housing residents have taken offense to Hines' salary as they've campaigned for better conditions inside their homes.

The Housing Authority operates about 5,200 rental units across the city, most of which are reserved for low-income residents. Its tenants have an average annual household income of $16,312, according to the Housing Authority's internal data.

Bed bug infestations, rising violence and deteriorating physical conditions are making life difficult inside those buildings, many residents say.

Their campaign for more security, better building maintenance and more responsive management has been organized by Common Ground, a nonprofit coalition of local churches, businesses and other organizations.

Common Ground has repeatedly called on Hines to resign.

Residents and organizers with Common Ground have tried three times recently to confront the Housing Authority board with their concerns about Hines at the board's monthly meetings.

Each time, those plans failed, after the board either canceled its meeting or opted to meet over video call.

In an April press conference outside the home of board chairwoman Sherri Reed Daniels, residents accused Housing Authority leaders of hiding.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson has stood behind Hines amid criticism

Johnson, a close ally of Hines, has significant sway over Hines' fate at the Housing Authority.

Hines can be fired by the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners — whose members are nominated by the mayor, and then approved by the Common Council. The seven-member board currently has three vacancies.

As Johnson interviews people to fill those vacant seats, he is "cautious about any candidate who begins with: 'We need to get rid of the executive director,'" said Jeff Fleming, a spokesperson for Johnson.

Johnson was alerted to "risk for serious fraud, waste and abuse" inside the Housing Authority months before the Journal Sentinel made those warnings public through a records request.

In the months since, Johnson has continued to publicly support Hines, despite criticism from public housing residents and other elected officials.

Johnson meets with Hines frequently. Public records show Hines regularly receives invitations to the mayor's executive cabinet meetings.

After a meeting with Hines and his leadership team last week, Johnson felt reassured that the Housing Authority was making progress, Fleming said.

Federal officials warned about financial records years ago

On Dec. 28, 2022, federal inspectors sent Hines and Johnson a letter warning of "risk for serious fraud, waste and abuse" inside the Housing Authority's rent assistance office.

At the time, Hines had only been at the helm of the Housing Authority for a little over a year. However, another letter, which arrived in April 2023, suggests Hines might have known about recordkeeping problems long before he became executive director.

The April letter detailed the findings of an extensive federal audit, which revealed more than $3 million in forced book balancing and apparent "regular and habitual" misuse of Housing Authority credit cards.

It also included a note reminding the Housing Authority's leadership team that some of the rent assistance office's recordkeeping problems weren't new. A 2016 letter, it pointed out, had also warned there was "no reliable audit trail."

From 2015 to 2021, as the Housing Authority's associate director, Hines was responsible for overseeing its rent assistance office.

The Journal Sentinel asked Hines in September if he recalled discussions around that audit and the subsequent warning that came in 2016.

"I don't recall," he said, adding: "I would say this: There's a difference between being the executive director and being on staff. So now, the responsibility falls directly on me."

In an email last week, the Journal Sentinel asked Hines to clarify how he responded to that 2016 warning in his capacity as associate director, and why recordkeeping problems persisted for so many years.

"Throughout the years referenced, HACM has worked in good faith to address any issues that [federal regulators] identified for attention," Hines wrote back, and declined to elaborate further.

The Housing Authority is currently under a forensic audit and has been ordered to reconstruct years of tenant files.

Those processes, Hines wrote in his email to the Journal Sentinel, "will provide the financial disposition and performance of the Section 8 program during the time frame you specified."

Conflict of interest cost Hines his Housing Authority job in 2014

When Hines was first offered the associate director role in 2014, a top federal official had "a number of questions about the fairness of the competition."

Hines did not formally apply for the associate director job — the Housing Authority's second-in-command executive position — which paid $120,000 a year.

The job offer came about through "conversations" with the Housing Authority's then-executive director, Antonio Pérez, a spokesperson told the Journal Sentinel at the time.

Hines had served as chairman of the Housing Authority board since 1998. He resigned in 2014, when he was offered the job inside the agency.

Those circumstances ran afoul of federal conflict-of-interest regulations. To take a job inside the agency, less than a year after his resignation from the board, Hines needed a federal waiver. Federal regulators refused to grant one.

Before Hines was offered the associate director job, the Housing Authority had conducted a national search to fill the position. That search cost the agency $20,000 and turned up 150 "potentially qualified" candidates.

In a letter, a federal official questioned why all those candidates were rejected, and noted that Hines lacked some of the experience and technical skills listed as qualifications in the job description.

Hines was forced to leave the Housing Authority until a year had passed since his board resignation. In 2015, a year after he had first been promised the job, Hines returned to the Housing Authority as its associate director.

Hines worked as a consultant during year away from Housing Authority

In the interim year, before he could return to the Housing Authority, Hines worked as a consultant for Friends of Housing, a nonprofit that handled property management for some Housing Authority properties.

Friends of Housing was created by the Housing Authority in 1996, then broke off as an independent, tax-exempt organization in 2003.

When Hines took the consulting role in 2014, Friends of Housing's executive director, Armando Gutierrez, declined to tell the Journal Sentinel what Hines was paid or what work he was performing.

In an email to the Journal Sentinel last week, Hines refused to say what his responsibilities were at Friends of Housing, or how much he was paid:

"My work with Friends of Housing was a decade ago and was covered in the media at that time. Instead of revisiting old stories, I am focused on moving HACM forward through our current work to strengthen the organization."

Friends of Housing spent a total of $100,000 on "consulting services program services" in 2014, according to a public filing.

The organization is now defunct. Gutierrez and several former Friends of Housing board members could not be reached for comment.

As big questions loom, Housing Authority remains haunted by past

Resolving questions about the past remains the Housing Authority's biggest challenge, as it looks toward the future.

The federal government is watching the Housing Authority closely, while the agency works to answer questions about how it managed money and tenant paperwork in the rent assistance office.

Federal regulators have ordered the Housing Authority to outsource management of its rent assistance office to a third party. The Housing Authority is currently reviewing bids for that contract.

Meanwhile, Housing Authority property managers are short staffed and struggling to manage the volume of maintenance and security complaints.

Some of the problems inside its buildings, it seems, may have been exacerbated by the closure of Friends of Housing.

The nonprofit shut down sometime during the pandemic. Housing Authority officials have not shared many details about why Friends of Housing shut down or when it officially ceased its operations.

In "the last few years," the Housing Authority has absorbed 1,000 units formerly managed by Friends of Housing, according to a recent update shared with the Housing Authority board.

That transition has posed some logistical challenges. In 2022, federal inspectors were alarmed to find that the Housing Authority still did not control the bank accounts from many of those buildings formerly managed by Friends of Housing.

"Equally concerning," inspectors wrote in their December 2022 letter, "is that deposits are still being made" into those accounts.

In September, when the Journal Sentinel asked about that finding, a Housing Authority official said, "I believe we've transferred all that."

The city of Milwaukee, which had some property management contracts with Friends of Housing, terminated its business with Friends of Housing in 2020 — after finding the nonprofit had let "nuisances," including shootings and drug use, continue unabated on city properties.

It's unclear whether that decision also affected the Housing Authority's contracts with Friends of Housing. The Housing Authority is independent from the city, and its housing developments are not city property.

The Housing Authority is still "in the process" of buying 40 more units "previously owned" by Friends of Housing, according to its update to the board.

With big decisions ahead, half-empty board meets online

The Housing Authority board remains nearly half vacant. Three seats are unfilled, and chairwoman Daniels has been absent from the past two meetings.

The Housing Authority's annual meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Housing Authority's website website previously indicated the meeting would be held in person on the third floor of City Hall.

On Friday, when the official meeting agenda was posted, the meeting was changed to a video call.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Housing Authority's Willie Hines under pressure to resign