Milwaukee girl found safe, reported critically missing Friday

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Nevaeh Green has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 14-year-old Navaeh Green – last seen near 40th and Center on Friday afternoon, May 24.

Green is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a slim build. She has brown eyes and mid-length, black braided hair with bright purple braided highlights. She was wearing a pink jacket with black leggings and multicolored shoes.

Police said Green should be on foot.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.