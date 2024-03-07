Milwaukee is gearing up to keep the RNC safe. Here's the equipment the city says it needs

Milwaukee is getting ready to host its second major political convention in four years, which means the city is again seeking equipment to secure an event that is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the city.

That Milwaukee already hosted the 2020 Democratic National Convention — albeit a significantly scaled-back event due to the coronavirus pandemic — means the city is not starting from scratch when it comes to equipment. The city purchased about $4.6 million worth of police and fire equipment using the federal security grant host cities have long received.

This year, Milwaukee and Chicago, which is hosting the Democratic National Convention, are each seeking $75 million federal security grants ahead of the conventions this summer. The sum is $25 million more than cities have received in the past for hosting the Democratic and Republican presidential nominating conventions.

The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee July 15-18, while the Democratic National Convention in Chicago is scheduled for Aug. 19-22.

Here's a breakdown of purchases for the DNC and equipment the city has sought to buy four months out from the Republican National Convention.

What police equipment did the city purchase for the 2020 Democratic National Convention?

A surveillance camera outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The city purchased 65 pieces of police equipment for the DNC, according to documents provided by the Budget Office. Among them were:

A tactical "gas delivery system" that would be used "only if protestors become unruly" and "chemical agents" were authorized.

A harbor patrol boat that would monitor for water-related security threats.

Downtown camera upgrades that expanded the coverage of security cameras in the area.

A mobile sky watch trailer that multiple officers could sit in to watch a crowd from 20 feet in the air.

Two "van-style" command posts with three to four computer workstations, used for investigative briefings and long-term command and control of crime scenes.

Ford vehicles. Those included transit cargo wagons to transport officers and their equipment, Expeditions to be used by the Tactical Enforcement Unit/Command Control, and pickup trucks for mounted patrol, transporting officers and more.

What fire equipment did the city purchase for the 2020 Democratic National Convention?

For the Fire Department, the list included kits to treat patients who are having heart emergencies, extrication equipment that can be used in crowded areas and monitors for chemical threats and radiation.

What equipment has Milwaukee sought for the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Among the top purchases sought by police is a $1.3 million mobile command post larger than the vehicles of the same name that were purchased four years ago.

The purchase was backed by the Common Council and signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in January.

The city has also sought to purchase equipment that includes:

Pickup trucks and cargo vans.

Hydraulic door breaching tools.

Bicycles and helmets.

Kevlar helmets.

Filters for air purifying respirators.

Chest protectors.

Will Milwaukee be able to reuse any of the equipment for the RNC that it bought for the DNC?

The city plans to use any DNC equipment it can for the RNC, as it would with anything that is in the city's inventory, a city official said.

While a decent amount of such equipment would remain useful in 2024, communications technology and chemical agents have a shelf life, John Cohen, a former acting under-secretary for intelligence and counterterrorism coordinator at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told the Journal Sentinel in an interview.

How many police officers will be in Milwaukee during the RNC?

Last year the city estimated as many as 4,500 police officers from agencies outside of Milwaukee could be brought in to supplement Milwaukee Police Department staffing during the RNC, though they cautioned the number was an estimate and not a finalized figure. If it holds, that figure would be about 1,500 more than was estimated to needed four years ago for the DNC before that event went virtual.

Glendale, a suburb just north of Milwaukee, is preparing to potentially serve as an MPD headquarters.

