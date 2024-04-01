Milwaukee forecasted for wet, heavy snow Tuesday and Wednesday

Milwaukee could see wet, heavy snow early this week, but the movement of the weather system will determine how much.

A low-pressure system that developed in the central Great Plains earlier today is moving south of Lake Michigan. With it, cold air is coming and so is the potential for an early April snowfall along the lake shoreline from Door County to southern Wisconsin on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Rain is likely at times from this afternoon into tonight with some snow mixing in toward central WI. The rain will then transition to snow throughout the day on Tuesday. Accumulating snow is then expected Tue nt-Wed. See the graphic for the details. #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/E8gTiRKEBs — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 1, 2024

The most recent forecast shows that the snowfall has a "medium chance" to bring two or more inches to southern Wisconsin, with higher chances and potential snow totals in east central Wisconsin.

Northeastern Wisconsin has the potential for four inches of snow, with some areas like the northern Kettle Morain having the chance for six inches or more.

“How much snow is still in question,” said Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist at the local National Weather Service. “It all kind of depends on where this low-pressure system ends up.”

The NWS is currently tracking the system, with a potential movement northward bringing more snow to Wisconsin. However, there’s the chance it could move more to the east and limit the amount, she said.

If the system moves north, a narrow band of heavy, wet snow could bring up to two inches between Tuesday and Wednesday, Patterson said. The NWS is not offering official snowfall estimates yet, though, due to the uncertainty it the system’s movement.

There’s potential for some snowfall even Monday night, with snowflakes mixed into precipitation, but accumulations would not begin until Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, she said. Not great news for Brewers Opening Day tailgaters and voters in the primary election.

The snow may persist through Wednesday in lighter totals throughout the day in Milwaukee, as the system moves to the New England region of the country that day. It’s likely that central parts of Wisconsin, like Madison, would see snowfall end around noon, Patterson said.

Another key factor will be the temperatures on Tuesday and the temperature of Lake Michigan.

It is currently forecasted to be warmer in the southern parts of Wisconsin, meaning a mixed precipitation event is more likely. Milwaukee rests on the transition point of that, Patterson said.

“We’re dealing with an (early) April system. This will be a wet slushy snowfall,” she said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be windy as well, with winds around 20 mph on Tuesday and between 20 and 30 mph on Wednesday.

After Wednesday, a high-pressure system will bring drier weather and warmer temperatures are forecasted. In Milwaukee, the NWS is forecasting highs in the mid-40s through Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's weather forecast brings potential for early week snow