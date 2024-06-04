Milwaukee forecast for more rain Tuesday, highest chances in the evening

A hint of a rainbow forms as a thunderstorm passes by over Bayside on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Milwaukee’s rainy start to the week is forecast to continue, with chances of rain occurring in the afternoon and increasing into the evening.

The National Weather Service forecasts that a swath of south central and southeastern Wisconsin will receive about a .5 inch of rain as a storm system moves into the area, with some areas seeing localized chances of over 1 inch of rain.

“The morning hours really look like they should be dry. Thunderstorms, scattered storms start to move into the area this afternoon,” said Andy Boxell, a meteorologist at the Milwaukee-Sullivan office of the NWS. “Not entirely unlike yesterday in the sense there won’t really be a severe weather front.”

The NWS forecasts that rain chances will increase as the day goes on and that the highest chances will come late in the evening, near midnight.

Severe weather is not expected to be a part of this system, though Boxell said that gusty winds of over 60 miles per hour are a possibility. Small chances of localized flooding are possible as well. Those are mainly isolated to areas that received the bulk of the rain from Monday’s system, like Rock, Columbia and Dodge counties, he said.

The system is stemming from a “surge” of moisture to the south of Wisconsin, Boxell said. A cold front is forecast to move into the area in the evening and end the stormy weather by the early Wednesday morning.

Milwaukee forecast

Stormy weather is expected to come to an end after today’s system.

Wednesday will bring spotty chances of storms and gusty winds, but the rest of the week should be dry, Boxell said. Temperatures in Milwaukee on Wednesday are forecast at a high of 79, with that dropping to 74 on Thursday and 70 on Friday.

As the weekend progresses, temperatures should start to crawl up slightly again, with a high of 76 forecast on Saturday.

“This really will be the end of our thunderstorm chances at least for a couple of days. Looks like tomorrow there will be some spotty chances,” Boxell said. “They should be light and really just confined to the afternoon and early evening hours.”

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

