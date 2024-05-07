Milwaukee forecast brings Tuesday morning rain, afternoon chances of severe weather

A diminishing line of storms should bring rain to Milwaukee by late morning, before a slight risk of severe weather develops in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a one out of five chance of severe weather in southern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee. If conditions are met, the severe weather could bring strong wind gusts and hail, plus a thin chance of a weak tornado developing in the afternoon.

"(It's) depending on how much sunlight we see behind the dying line of storms this morning," said Cameron Miller, a meteorologist at the Milwaukee office of the NWS.

The NWS is currently forecasting for the storms to redevelop in the early afternoon in south central Wisconsin, after clouds dissipate and the sunshine's heat helps create storm conditions. By midafternoon, the storms will move east toward Milwaukee, before beginning to exit over Lake Michigan in the late afternoon and early evening.

Timing: Redevelopment may occur as soon as noon, with scattered storms continuing in multiple rounds into the late afternoon. Storms should then exit east over Lake Michigan from 5 to 8PM. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1ZebYJAEaM — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 7, 2024

While the chance of severe weather relies on whether or not the clouds from the morning weather dissipate, Miller said that thunderstorms should still be expected.

"It wouldn't be as severe," he said. "Some smaller hail, not as gusty winds and things like that."

The morning rains could bring about .25 inches of rain to Milwaukee. The afternoon and evening storms could bring another .25 inches more, Miller said.

A dying line of storms will move east northeast over the area this morning. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated with this line, some wind gusts to 45mph may occur over areas southeast of Madison. pic.twitter.com/hFrQ4Ql1Io — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 7, 2024

Miller said that Wednesday could bring more rain, however severe weather is not expected for the Milwaukee area. The precipitation should dry out by Thursday afternoon, he said.

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather brings morning rains, slight chance of afternoon severe weather