Milwaukee firefighter severely burned in Sunday morning fire that left one dead

A Milwaukee firefighter suffered severe burns and is in the hospital after he was trapped while responding to a house fire early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

The firefighter was transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital. Another person inside the home died. Neither of their names or ages have been released.

"We were probably 30 seconds away from talking about planning a firefighter funeral today," Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said. "He's got about 49% of his body (covered) in partial thickness burns. He has a long road of recovery. His gear is completely destroyed."

At a press conference early Sunday morning reported by WISN 12, Lipski said a call came in just before 5 a.m. about an entire house on fire and credible reports of people inside. The fire on the 2400 block of South 8th Street spread to two houses to the north and south.

Lipski said the firefighter was trying to rescue a victim in the attic when the floor "became 100% involved" in flames. Multiple mayday calls, including from the trapped firefighter, were issued beginning at 5:05 a.m. At 5:17 a.m., the firefighter was rescued through the home's front window.

The house was a Polish flat, which have narrow, steep and winding stairwells. That affected efforts to access the attic, where another person rescued said a relative with mobility issues was trapped. The stairwell was also cluttered with storage items.

The name of the firefighter has not been released, but Lipski estimated he's in his 30s and has been with the department for three years. Lipski said there are a lot of injuries in firefighting, but "it's been a very, very long time" since such a severe burn.

"This is a firefighter who is a fighter," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said after talking with the firefighter's family and friends. "He's going to be pushing and prodding to get back to health and get back on the job, because he loved it so much. Because this work is service, it's public service."

Lipski credited firefighters' rapid intervention training from the Illinois Fire Service Institute, which was "spearheaded" for the department by the injured firefighter's father, who is a retired member of the department.

"We credit the training and the drive and the dedication, the aggression, the smart firefighting of his counterparts, his peer firefighters in saving his life here," he said.

Lipski said the fire took place near Station 31, which closed in 2018. Instead of driving across the street and up the block, the response time was five minutes.

"This is geometry and physics. No amount of buzzwords or fuzzy talk erases that reality. And it almost killed one of my firefighters today, and a civilian has been lost," he said.

Lipski thanked Johnson and state leaders for the shared revenue deal that is paving the way to reopening fire stations for the first time in his career. He said there are plans to reopen Station 31.

Lipski said a second fire happened at the same time on North 41st Street, in which another firefighter suffered minor burns. He has since been released from the same hospital.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee firefighter severely burned, one dead after Sunday fire