Milwaukee is expected to see record-breaking heat today and tomorrow

Crank up your air conditioning and perhaps schedule a trip to the beach.

Milwaukee is likely to see record-breaking high temperatures this afternoon and temps in the 90s through at least Wednesday. This will almost certainly be the hottest week of 2024 so far, said local National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Sheppard.

Here's what to know about the sizzling forecast and how to protect yourself and your family from the intense heat.

How hot is it in Milwaukee this week?

Today will likely be the warmest day this week, Sheppard said. Milwaukee is expected to see a high of 94 degrees Monday around 4 or 5 p.m. with a heat index in the high 90s or even 100 due to moderate-high humidity. Temperatures could be even hotter further from Lake Michigan.

Today's forecasted temperature ties Milwaukee's June 17 record of 94 degrees set in 1994. "Today, there is potential in Milwaukee to break the record ... if things exceed expectations," Sheppard said.

Tomorrow could also see record-breaking heat. Milwaukee is forecasted to see a high of 92 degrees on Tuesday, again around 4 or 5 p.m., with a heat index in at least the mid-90s. Milwaukee's June 18 record high of 96 degrees was set in 1995, and Sheppard said it is "probable" that record could be broken.

Wednesday is also expected to see a high of 92 degrees in the afternoon. We're unlikely to break Milwaukee's June 19 record of 99 degrees set in 1953, Sheppard said.

Due to a potential cold front moving through Milwaukee Wednesday night and northeasterly winds off Lake Michigan, Sheppard said it's "uncertain" whether Milwaukee will see the same extreme heat Thursday as earlier in the week. Currently, Milwaukee is forecasted to see temperatures in the low 80s on Thursday while areas further southeast, including Janesville, are expected to continue seeing highs in the 90s.

Why is it so hot in Milwaukee this week?

There is currently a "really strong ridge" in the jetstream, pushing cool air significantly further north of Milwaukee and allowing warm, moist air from the south to build into the region, Sheppard explained.

The ridge is expected to break down Thursday or Friday and drift east, cooling down Wisconsin and heating up the northeastern United States.

Will it storm in Milwaukee this week?

There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The storms could produce brief, heavy downpours and gusty winds in isolated areas.

Storms are more likely Wednesday afternoon and evening in Milwaukee as a cold front moves into the region.

Hot weather safety tips

Hot weather can cause heat-related illness and even death. The Milwaukee Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer these hot weather safety tips:

Slow down and limit physical activity.

Spend time in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Don't leave kids or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers. Use wet towels on your skin to cool down.

Don't rely on fans as primary cooling devices.

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can increase heat effects.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How hot will it be in Milwaukee today?