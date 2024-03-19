Milwaukee election chief: Former deputy tried to highlight perceived election system gap

The former top Milwaukee election official on trial for using fake names to order military absentee ballots was a hyper-diligent employee who made a naive attempt to redirect attention from conspiracy theories to what she saw as a true gap in the election system, her onetime boss testified Tuesday.

"This is kind of, I think, what fueled it: She was very adamant about following those procedures and making sure someone wasn’t unintentionally registering as a military voter," Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall told the jury in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. "So, she created additional false information, but I think to highlight what she perceived to be a very real vulnerability."

Woodall said then-Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director Kimberly Zapata, 47, told Woodall she had sent the ballots to state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Republican lawmaker known for embracing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election who had said days earlier she received military absentee ballots at her home.

Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall testifies during the jury trial of Kimberly Zapata, the former deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, in a Milwaukee County Courthouse in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Zapata is accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots reserved for members of the military and sending them to GOP state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who is known for embracing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Zapata reacted as a "deer in the headlights" and panic when Woodall responded by asking if she knew about Harry Wait, the Racine County man who had been criminally charged after illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove election fraud is possible, Woodall testified.

"My response was, 'Don't you know that this is a crime, that this is horrible? Don't you know about Harry Wait?'" Woodall said.

Zapata is on trial on charges of misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot. She was charged in November 2022 after she applied for three military absentee ballots under fake names and sent them to Brandtjen's Menomonee Falls home ahead of that year's midterm elections.

Her trial started Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal painting Zapata as an official who violated her duty to protect elections.

Defense attorney Daniel Adams argued she was an apolitical "whistleblower" seeking to flag a gap in the election system and someone "extremely stressed out" by the conspiracy theories and threats targeting election officials.

This story will be updated.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee election chief says ex-deputy wanted to expose gap in system