Milwaukee driver dies after hitting tree, rolling vehicle

A 22-year-old Milwaukee driver died on Thursday morning after rolling their vehicle, Milwaukee police said.

The driver was traveling on the 4200 block of West Capitol Drive when they struck a tree and rolled their vehicle, according to a Milwaukee Police Department news release. The incident occurred at about 8:35 a.m. and police said that the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and had fatal injuries.

Police said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

