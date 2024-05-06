Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy shoots and kills man armed with knife after car chase

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man armed with a knife Sunday night in the area of the Granville Dog Park.

James Burnett, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said police in Slinger had notified area agencies of a man wanted under suspicion of domestic abuse and provided a vehicle description. At some point Sunday, law enforcement from another agency came across the vehicle and engaged in a chase that reached speeds nearing 100 mph.

The chase ended near the Granville Dog Park, 11718 Good Hope Road, and the wanted man “engaged” with officers from multiple agencies, Burnett said. Around 8:40 p.m., a deputy with more than seven years of experience fired multiple times, killing the man.

A knife was recovered, Burnett said.

The deputy, who has no prior history of discharging his firearm, has been placed on administrative duty, a routine practice after law enforcement uses deadly force. The lead outside agency investigating the matter is the Brookfield Police Department.

