Milwaukee could see record-breaking high temperatures again Sunday and Monday

Milwaukee could see record-breaking temperatures yet again, following the city's warmest February and warmest winter on record.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday is forecasted to see a high temp of 70 degrees, more than 30 degrees above the normal March 3rd high of 38 degrees. The highest-ever recorded March 3 temp in Milwaukee was 72 degrees (1983), according to data from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office.

Monday is expected to see showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening after 3 p.m., along with a high of 60 degrees. The current record high for March 4 in Milwaukee is 59 degrees (2000).

Temps will remain well above normal into the middle of next week. The warmest temps will be early in the week, with record highs possible Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xwJC3lwXpW — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 2, 2024

Temperatures are expected to remain well above early-March normals in the upper 30s through the end of the week. However, it will be a touch cooler near Lake Michigan than the rest of the Milwaukee area most days, NWS says.

Tuesday is forecasted to see a high of 52, with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of rain. Wednesday should see partly cloudy weather as well, along with a high of 48 degrees.

Rain is again in the forecast for Thursday, along with a high of 50. A 50% chance of rain is currently in the forecast for Friday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee could see record-breaking temps again early this week