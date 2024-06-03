Milwaukee committee recommends new Election Commission executive director nominee

Paulina Gutiérrez's nomination to serve as the new Election Commission executive director gained the backing of the Common Council's Judiciary and Legislation Committee Monday at City Hall.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's appointee to lead the city Election Commission through the fall's critical presidential election gained the recommendation of a key Common Council committee Monday.

Johnson announced May 6 that he was replacing Executive Director Claire Woodall with her deputy, Paulina Gutiérrez.

Her nomination is subject to Common Council confirmation, and Monday's meeting before the Judiciary and Legislation Committee was the first step in that process. The Common Council meets June 11.

"I am focused on the future," Gutiérrez told the committee. "We have lots of work ahead of us to prepare for November. I am committed to Milwaukee and to our mission, which is to ensure that elections are administered in a fair, transparent, equitable and accessible manner in order to instill voter confidence in the democratic process."

All eyes will again be on Wisconsin's largest city and its vote-counting operation in the Nov. 5 election that is expected to again pit former President Donald Trump against President Joe Biden.

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, has continued to falsely claim that Milwaukee voters in 2020 cast "illegal votes." That year, Trump lost the swing state to Biden by about 21,000 votes after the state had elected Trump by a similar margin just four years earlier.

Gutiérrez was appointed deputy director of the city Election Commission in early 2023. She had previously worked for the state Department of Corrections as a legislative advisor and the city in various roles.

During the meeting, Ald. Scott Spiker asked Gutiérrez about being "too green for such a momentous election," saying that her predecessor had served for a long time and led the commission through the presidential election during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, Gutiérrez said that not only had she been second-in-command at the Election Commission for a year and a half, but that former and current election officials are "just a phone call away."

In recent weeks, Woodall and the city reached a separation agreement in which Woodall will remain with the city in an advisory position through early August but will work outside the office and not communicate with staff besides Gutiérrez about election processes.

Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director Paulina Gutierrez calls out for the last count of the ballots from the 2023 Wisconsin spring general election. Gutierrez has been nominated to become executive director of the commission.

As part of the agreement, Woodall agreed to release any legal claims against the city and both sides agreed not to disparage each other for two years.

The separation agreement notes the "importance of a smooth transition of leadership before the upcoming 2024 presidential election."

Gutiérrez said that to prepare for the election, she would hit the ground running and hopes to name a deputy director soon. She also said that, after the shift in leadership at the commission, she is working with the city's Employee Assistance Program to "develop the synergy and cadence" needed to run the election.

"Elections are not run by just one person but by a group of people," Gutiérrez said. "I'm very lucky for the staff that I have, who are committed to running elections. ... So, I am confident in their abilities, and in places where I need assistance, I know where to go to get those resources."

Gutiérrez told the Journal Sentinel that she has been speaking to elections professionals both in Wisconsin and nationally who have provided her with insight, tools and examples.

Spiker did not ask Gutiérrez about the mayor's decision to change Election Commission leadership.

Paulina Gutierrez, appointed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson to serve as the new Election Commission executive director, is seen before the Common Council's Judiciary and Legislation Committee on Monday.

Spiker asked Gutiérrez about her "activism," saying she is "very passionate about issues that affect our community" and pressing her about whether she had any concerns that some might see that as a problem as she administers elections.

Gutiérrez said her activism was focused on creating peace in the community and resulted from growing up in Milwaukee in an area of "extreme violence" in the 1990s.

"A peace builder builds peace through bureaucracy, through systems, through giving everyone a fair chance at something — that's activism to me," she said.

That's particularly important to her as a child of immigrants, and leading the Election Commission will allow her to put that philosophy to work, she said.

Afterward, Gutiérrez told the Journal Sentinel that growing up around gang violence on the near south side helped guide her career, much of which was spent in criminal justice.

She described herself as an advocate for helping people make their voices heard. That included in past positions helping residents determine who to call when they were experiencing issues with crime, whether law enforcement or another entity.

Gutiérrez listed among the biggest challenges the July 30 election and July 2 primary for the 4th Senate District seat vacated by former state Sen. Lena Taylor, who resigned to become a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

She also pointed to poll worker recruitment for the November election, saying about 1,300 people needed to be recruited and trained. She said she was feeling good about recruitment for the November election, when many people are motivated to work the polls.

"One of my priorities is making sure we have written procedures and that we create a sustainable model and system within elections that people can pick up a manual and get to work," she said.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com. Tristan Hernandez can be reached at thernandez@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee committee backs new Election Commission executive director