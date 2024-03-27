Milwaukee child shot on Tuesday night

A six-year-old child was shot on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, police said.

The shooting took place on the 5200 block of N 38th Street around 9 p.m. and the circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated, according to a Milwaukee Police Department news release. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police are seeking suspects. Anyone with information may call the police at 414-935-7460. Anonymous calls can be made to 414-244-Tips.

