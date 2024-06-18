Milwaukee child, 10, charged with killing his mom fuels calls for change to state law

The Rev. Joseph Ellwanger, Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope's transformational justice task force coordinator speaks during a press conference Tuesday advocating for youth the justice outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. The event is being held in advance of oral arguments beginning Monday to waive a 10-year-old charged with killing his mother from adult to juvenile court. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A coalition of Milwaukee religious and youth advocacy groups on Tuesday urged Gov. Tony Evers and other state leaders to change laws that seek to try juveniles under 18 who are accused of serious crimes in adult court.

Members of the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope, or MICAH, said during a news conference the practice of funneling all juveniles charged with serious crimes − some as young as 10 − into adult court does little to rehabilitate them.

The current system has the potential to mold some juveniles into more-hardened offenders and also increase recidivism rates, particularly among youths of color and those from impoverished corners of the city, said the Rev. Joseph Ellwanger, MICAH's transformational justice task force coordinator.

There have been calls to change the law in the past. But there is new urgency.

A juvenile court judge in Milwaukee is expected to hear two days of oral arguments, beginning Monday, to decide whether to waive the 2022 case involving a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of killing his mother from adult court into the juvenile system.

"We shouldn't stand for a 10-year-old being sent to their doom," said Sylvester Jackson, co-founder of Believers for Change, a Milwaukee nonprofit that supports youth and adults who reenter society after incarceration. "What does it say about us as a society if we can't rehabilitate a 10-year-old child, if that's (adult court) the only option?"

Young people in the adult system are more likely to be sexually and physically abused and more likely to commit suicide than their adult counterparts, the advocates said.

A woman wears a neck piece depicting Jesus loves all the little children of the world during a press conference advocating for youth justice by MICAH (Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope) on Tuesday outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

What is the law?

In Wisconsin, everyone age 17 and older automatically is charged in adult court. The state is one of only three that requires all 17-year-old defendants to be charged as adults.

The others are Georgia and Texas.

Wisconsin law also requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, at least to start the case. Those crimes include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Lesser charges, such as attempted first-degree reckless homicide or attempted second-degree intentional homicide, start in juvenile court.

Viva Crape records Dr. Richard Shaw, pastor of St. Matthew CME and MICAH president, as he speaks about youth justice during a press conference Tuesday outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Boy is accused of shooting his mother

The boy was 10 years old in November 2022 when he was charged with homicide in connection with the shooting death of his 44-year-old mother in Milwaukee.

The Journal Sentinel is not naming him or his mother because of the boy’s age.

Prosecutors initially charged the boy with first-degree reckless homicide but upgraded it to first-degree intentional homicide in early 2023.

According to court records, the boy told police he was upset at his mother for not buying him something on Amazon and for waking him up early one morning. Prosecutors allege he retrieved his mother’s gun from a lockbox using his mother’s key and shot her.

The boy is now 12. He remains in custody.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Is 10 too young for adult court? Milwaukee religious groups want state laws to change