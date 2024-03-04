Milwaukee broke another record high, reaching 63 degrees just after midnight

Milwaukee broke another record high early Monday morning, less than a week after the last time it did so.

Just after midnight, the city reached 63 degrees and broke the prior record of 59 set in 2000. Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist at the local National Weather Service, said that while temperatures dipped overnight and were in the mid-40s around 6:30 a.m., they are expected to reach between 55 to 69 degrees later today in southern Wisconsin.

The NWS calls the midnight high a "non-diurnal temperature pattern," Cronce said.

It was caused by a cold front moving through Wisconsin and forcing winds to move to the northwest. With the system battling marine air throughout the day, it led to highs being reached around midnight.

"So, these happen right in the vicinities of fronts," she said. "It's supposed to cool off in the evening, in Milwaukee's case it didn't ... that's why were able to achieve (the high)."

Storm watch

The weather service is watching for the possibility of storms this evening. Cronce said that scattered showers and thunderstorms are projected for southern Wisconsin. There’s a possibility for severe weather as well, she said.

The organization is currently monitoring the possibility of hail and heavy wind gusts. If the hail is greater than an inch in diameter and the winds reach between 45 to 60 miles per hour, they would issue a severe thunderstorm warning, Cronce said. The chances for those are currently at a “marginal risk,” or the lowest of five risk values the service uses to evaluate potential severe weather.

Currently, the main area they’re tracking this for is just south of Milwaukee, she said.

The potential for severe weather comes from the projection that the cold front will move through southern Wisconsin, with moist air ahead of it, which creates some weather instability, Cronce said. Throughout the day, if there’s sunshine in the area, that could also help foster the elements for the storm.

“The stronger storms may remain south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border,” she said. “It’s not really a clear-cut great environment to say ‘yes, we’re going to get (a storm.)’”

Record-breaking winter

Monday’s record high comes after the city and state broke its record high on Feb. 28. On that day, temperatures reached 74 degrees in Milwaukee, breaking the city’s record high for the day, and 77 degrees in Kenosha, which broke the state’s record high for February.

Cronce said there were four other times this winter the city has either broke or tied a record high temperature, all coming in February.

The primary culprit behind Wisconsin's unseasonably warm winter is a weather phenomenon known as El Niño. An El Niño event is caused when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean warm to above average for several months. During an El Niño, the polar jet stream is shifted northward, which limits cold air intrusions from the north, NWS explains.

In general, El Niño brings above-average temperatures to the northern United States, which often result in below-average snowfall in moderate-to-strong El Niño years.

Cronce said there are other general factors as well, like low-pressure systems moving across the upper Midwest and contributing to temperature extremes.

“It is abnormal for a winter month, very abnormal,” she said. “It isn’t just one thing, there are multiple factors that go into creating record temperatures."

The local National Weather Service also said that this winter, which the organization considers as December through February, was the warmest on record, with the average being 34.7 degrees, or 7.8 degrees higher than normal, according to information the organization released on social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's warm weather continues as another record high is it