Milwaukee is the best boating city in Wisconsin, a study says. Here's where you can rent a boat
Milwaukee ranks as Wisconsin's most popular boating location, according to a data report by Getmyboat.
The data was based on boat rental demand and bookings from across Wisconsin, as boat owners register their boats in different cities.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in 2023 approximately 611, 788 boats were registered in Wisconsin.
Getmyboat analyzed average hourly rental cost and trip rates. Particularly expensive options were left out of the data to avoid giving outlier prices an outsized influence on cost. Rental types were categorized to determine a city's ranking.
On average, it costs $178 to rent a boat in Milwaukee and about $468 to charter a trip with a captain or go on a boat tour. Individuals typically ride the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan.
Pontoons are Milwaukee's most popular boat style
Ryan Bennett, a boat owner and captain of a "Tri-toon" pontoon along the Milwaukee River, receives 15 to 20 inquires a week for boat rentals. "They (pontoons) are easily accessible for all types of boat users," he said.
Pontoons can fit eight to 12 people.
Bennett's boat consists of three pontoons and can hold steady through rough waters.
Some individuals prefer to just cruise with family and friends while others would like to stop for a drink, said Bennett.
If the pontoon is well equipped, boaters can enjoy activities like water skiing, tubing and wakeboarding.
Here's a list of boat rental options in Milwaukee:
Manitou 23ft "Tri- toon" Pontoon on the Milwaukee River
Cost: Prices begin at $125
Address: You will receive an address once you book.
Donut Boat from Boat MKE
Cost: Rental is $400 for an hour- and -a-half.
Address: It can be located at 121 E. Mason St.
Edelweiss Cruises for food, drinks and cruises
Cost: Check out the online schedule for varying prices.
Address: The dock is located at 205 W. Highland Ave.
Duffy Boats with Milwaukee Duffy
Cost: Prices range from $129 to $199
Address: You can go to 818 S. Water St. to find these boats.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Best places to boat in Wisconsin; where to rent boats in Milwaukee