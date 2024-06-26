Milwaukee is the best boating city in Wisconsin, a study says. Here's where you can rent a boat

Milwaukee ranks as Wisconsin's most popular boating location, according to a data report by Getmyboat.

The data was based on boat rental demand and bookings from across Wisconsin, as boat owners register their boats in different cities.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in 2023 approximately 611, 788 boats were registered in Wisconsin.

Getmyboat analyzed average hourly rental cost and trip rates. Particularly expensive options were left out of the data to avoid giving outlier prices an outsized influence on cost. Rental types were categorized to determine a city's ranking.

A boat rides up the Milwaukee River under the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee on Friday, May 31, 2024.

On average, it costs $178 to rent a boat in Milwaukee and about $468 to charter a trip with a captain or go on a boat tour. Individuals typically ride the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan.

Pontoons are Milwaukee's most popular boat style

Pontoons are Milwaukee's most popular boat style, according to the Getmyboat study.

Ryan Bennett, a boat owner and captain of a "Tri-toon" pontoon along the Milwaukee River, receives 15 to 20 inquires a week for boat rentals. "They (pontoons) are easily accessible for all types of boat users," he said.

Pontoons can fit eight to 12 people.

Bennett's boat consists of three pontoons and can hold steady through rough waters.

Some individuals prefer to just cruise with family and friends while others would like to stop for a drink, said Bennett.

If the pontoon is well equipped, boaters can enjoy activities like water skiing, tubing and wakeboarding.

Vince, center, and Samuel Christi of Pewaukee, enjoy tubing volunteer Emily Sodolski during the 2022 At The Lake event at Camp Whitcomb/Mason in Hartland on Friday, August 19. The free annual two-day event is designed to give individuals with disabilities or special needs the chance to experience a variety of activities on the water. Trained instructors and safety personnel assist attendees as they try waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, kayaking, pontooning, fishing and a host of fun-filled shoreline activities.

Here's a list of boat rental options in Milwaukee:

Cost: Prices begin at $125

Address: You will receive an address once you book.

Donut Boat from Boat MKE

Cost: Rental is $400 for an hour- and -a-half.

Address: It can be located at 121 E. Mason St.

Edelweiss Cruises for food, drinks and cruises

Cost: Check out the online schedule for varying prices.

Address: The dock is located at 205 W. Highland Ave.

Duffy Boats with Milwaukee Duffy

Cost: Prices range from $129 to $199

Address: You can go to 818 S. Water St. to find these boats.

Click here to learn more about Milwaukee's boat rentals.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Best places to boat in Wisconsin; where to rent boats in Milwaukee