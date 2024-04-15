Which of these Milwaukee area high schoolers should be the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Student of the Week?

Principals and staff members of Milwaukee area high schools nominate students each week for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Student of the Week program.

From there, Journal Sentinel staff narrow the list to a smaller list of finalists and ask the public to decide the winner.

The public can vote on this week's Student of the Week contest through noon Thursday, April 18. The winner will be announced April 19.

This week's finalists are:

Andrew Bunke, Heritage Christian High School, grade 10

"Andrew faced medical complications that caused him to miss a month of school. Despite this setback he remained motivated and determined to not fall behind. He is a joy to have in our school community, shows servant leadership without wanting or needing to be in the spotlight, and works incredibly hard in his studies. We are lucky to have him in our school community and want to recognize his faithfulness, endurance, and perseverance."

- Jason Bowling, science teacher

Lucia Santana, Wisconsin Lutheran High School, grade 11

"Currently a junior at Wisco, Lucia has participated in Wisco Kids, the musical, the fall play, WWW, VCLA, Student Council, Hope Squad, Pilot, Compass, Drama Club, Language Learners Club, and Art Club. She has also helped in the school store, done hair and makeup for the musical and play, served as an American mentor to an international student, and helped with the Hispanic Heritage Month program planning. She has also gone on a Wisco mission trip to Nashville.

"Lucia has volunteered at her church by helping with the nursery and children’s ministry, serving as a friend to children with special needs, and leading Vacation Bible School.

"In her spare time, Lucia loves spending time with family and friends, being involved in First Stage, baking, traveling, thrifting, and being outside. After graduation from Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Lucia plans to pursue a degree in early education from UW-Milwaukee. Lucia was awarded the Wisconsin Lutheran High School Viking Christian Leader Award for her leadership in unity. Lucia was cast as Ariel in the WLHS 2024 musical The Little Mermaid."

- Carolyn Barsch, director of communications

Izzi Zuraw, Nicolet High School, grade 12

Izzi does extremely well in class as she is a very hard working, diligent student. What makes her really stand out is how much she helps other students. She really gives of herself and makes my class and Nicolet a better place.

- Alexis Terry

Vote in this week's poll

About Student of the Week

This contest runs weekly, with polls opening Mondays and closing Thursdays. Students from Milwaukee area public, private and home high schools are eligible to participate.

To have your student considered for Student of the Week, ask your principal to send an email to studentoftheweek@jsonline.com.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) at @AlecJohnson12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Poll: Vote on the next Milwaukee Student of the Week