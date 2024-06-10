Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki retiring, final Mass

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki's final Mass of Thanksgiving was held on Sunday morning, June 9.

The Mass was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five others have been held in recent weeks across the 10 counties under the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

As Listecki prepares for retirement, he said a Mass like Sunday's helps him reflect on those he's worked with throughout his time as archbishop.

"You remember those individuals, and they locked arms with you, and they continue to do great things for our church and for our community. You remember those," he said. "At a time like this, you go back 14 years, you can imagine how many priests, how many lay people, how many sisters were a part of that history."

Canon Law says bishops are requested to retire at age 75, but it does not go into effect until Pope Francis accepts the retirement. Listecki will still serve as archbishop until Pope Francis appoints a successor.

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki signs his retirement paperwork

Listecki was first installed as Milwaukee's archbishop in 2010. During his tenure, he led Catholics through the COVID-19 pandemic – and was one of the first bishops in the country to resume in-person Sunday Mass with guidelines in place. He also dedicated resources for funding and outreach to clergy abuse survivors.

Listecki was previously installed as bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse in 2005.