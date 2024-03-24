Milwaukee airport says parking lots might reach capacity Sunday due to spring break travel

Parking lots at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport may reach capacity Sunday due to an "expected influx" of spring break travelers.

The airport is encouraging travelers to use rideshare services like taxis, Uber or Lyft, or ask family or friends to drop them off.

Some lots that are nearing capacity may close to travelers that did not make reservations ahead of time, the airport said. Travelers may be redirected to other lots, so factor in additional time to get to the terminal.

Some of our parking may become full and close to customers without advance reservations. Travelers are encouraged to use Uber, Lyft, taxi, friends, or family to drop them off at the Airport. Anyone traveling over the next two weeks should make a reservation to guarantee parking. — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) March 24, 2024

The airport is recommending that anyone traveling in the next two weeks make a parking reservation at least 24 hours in advance. Travelers can visit this page to make reservations or download the MKE SmartPark app.

The airport expected March 23 and March 30 to be the peak travel days for spring break. In March, 360,000 people are expected to depart from Milwaukee's airport, about 19% higher than a year ago.

More: Traveling out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport for spring break? Here's how to do it best

More: Traveling for spring break? These are some nonstop flights leaving Milwaukee in 2024

Spring break started this weekend at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the state's largest campus, and several Milwaukee-area school districts also start their breaks on Monday, March 25.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee airport parking lots might fill up Sunday, ridesharing advised