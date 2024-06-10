Milwaukee 33-year-old dies after trying to cross the street, hit by driver

An 18-year-old driver turned himself into Milwaukee police after hitting and killing a 33-year-old person walking across the street.

The incident happened about 10:56 p.m. on Friday on the 3500 block of West Capitol Drive, Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. The 18-year-old driver was taken into custody after they turned themselves in to police and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The accident occurred as the driver was traveling west on Capitol Drive and made a right turn to go north on North 35th Street. The driver hit the 33-year-old victim as they attempted to cross the street and the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The driver initially fled the scene, but later turned himself in to police.

The crash happened as another reckless driving incident in Milwaukee left a driver dead on Sunday. In that crash, a speeding driver lost control of their vehicle, struck a pole and died.

In April, the Wisconsin Policy Forum reported that traffic deaths were increasingly a problem in Milwaukee County over the last two decades. The organization's study showed from 2002 to 2022 traffic deaths increased by 113.5% in Milwaukee County, while deaths declined by 36.1% in the rest of the state during the same time.

