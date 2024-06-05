Milwaukee 18-year-old shot and killed on Wednesday morning

A Milwaukee 18-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning, after a suspect fired several shots at the victim.

The shooting happened about 7:39 a.m. on the 5800 block of West Carmen Avenue, according to a Milwaukee Police Department news release. The victim was transported to a hospital and died there.

Authorities are seeking an unknown suspect, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Wednesday morning shooting follows a string of recent shootings of young people in Milwaukee in the last month.

On May 31, 10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortiz was was shot while sleeping in her bed, after someone accidentally shot a bullet through the floor of an upper-level unit in their home on Milwaukee’s south side, her sister told the Journal Sentinel. Ortiz’s cousin was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, according to a criminal complaint.

On May 26, a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s east side.

On May 17, 15-year-olds Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso were shot and 15-year-old, Christopher N. Scott, has since been charged in their deaths.

Last year, 147 victims younger than 18 were injured or killed in shootings in Milwaukee, according to a Medical College of Wisconsin database. In total, there were 169 homicide victims in Milwaukee last year and 825 nonfatal shooting victims, the database shows.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 18-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee on Wednesday