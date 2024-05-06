Milton woman loses control of vehicle, dies after being'partially ejected'

A Milton woman died Saturday after getting ejected from her vehicle while traveling down Eaton Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to Eaton Drive in Milton where they found a 41-year-old woman who had lost control of her vehicle before overturning off the road.

"Driver 1 failed to maintain control of the vehicle and left the road striking a mailbox," the FHP report says. "Vehicle 1 overturned and driver 1 was partially ejected."

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

FHP did not release further information.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton woman dies after losing control of vehicle, FHP says