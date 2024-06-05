Milton VT residents approve school budget on third revision and vote

Milton residents returned to the polls for a third time to vote on the Milton Town School District budget June 4, where the revised budget of $36,418,613 passed.

This approval follows the rejection of the district's original $37,172,203 budget during the March 5 Town Meeting Day election and the subsequent rejection of a $36,672,099 proposal on April 16. The final revision cut over $886,000 from the initial proposal, minimizing a tax increase that was originally 15.3% to 11%.

The vote comes just in time, as the next fiscal year begins July 1, likely having made it difficult for Milton to exceed three rounds of voting before needing funds for the coming school year.

The main entrance to Milton Middle School, pictured on Oct. 8, 2021.

The Milton Town School District thanked the community, Milton PTA, faculty, support staff, the MTSD Board of Trustees and students in a Facebook post June 5.

