Milton voters return incumbents to council seats in Saturday election

The two incumbents seeking re-election to the Milton Village Board successfully defended their positions after Saturday's election.

Three candidates competed for two council seats, each carrying a three-year term. Lee Revis-Plank secured 305 votes, Frederick Harvey received 275 votes, and newcomer Erin Willis garnered 251 votes.

Who were the candidates?

Before the election, Delaware Online received questionnaires from each candidate detailing their backgrounds and reasons for running. Below is a condensed overview:

Incumbent Lee Revis-Plank is a retired Bank of America vice president who had served on Milton’s Town Council for the past three years and also held the position of vice mayor. The 75-year-old cited the need for additional time to pursue her personal and professional endeavors as a reason for running. She named financial stability, rapid growth and parking as the key concerns raised by Milton residents in their discussions with her.

The other incumbent, Frederick Harvey, served as the chairperson of the water committee and as a member of the appeals committee. Harvey, a 69-year-old Cape Henlopen School District retiree, identified transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure and town growth as the primary concerns he intends to address in his new term.

Erin Willis, a 41-year-old speech-language pathologist for the Cape Henlopen School District and the Sussex Consortium highlighted growth, sustainability, and safety as the top three critical issues confronting Milton today.

According to the 2020 census, the town of Milton had a population of 3,291 residents. The Milton Town Council comprises a mayor and six council members, each elected to serve three-year terms.

Newly elected officials are sworn in during the regular monthly meeting held in April. During this meeting, the Mayor appoints a Vice Mayor, Secretary and Treasurer. Monthly council meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Milton Library.

