Milton police officer suffers serious injuries after suspect flees, runs him over

A Milton police officer suffered serious injuries while trying to apprehend a suspect Wednesday near the Pierce-King County line.

Officer Haney (the officer’s full name was not provided in a department news release) and another officer were near the 400 block of Meridian Avenue East, according to a statement from the Milton Police Department. They were going to take a suspect into custody for an outstanding drug warrant.

The suspect attempted to flee and resist the arrest, the statement said. The suspect’s vehicle dragged Haney through a parking lot and ran over him, according to the news release.

Haney suffered injuries to both legs and hands, according to the news release. He is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital for serious life-threatening injuries. The second officer involved was unharmed.

Kent Police officers later apprehended the suspect. They booked him into Pierce County Jail for charges including felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the news release.

Haney is a five-year veteran at the Milton Police Department, according to the news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Haney and his family during this difficult time,” Milton Police Chief Tony Hernandez said in the news release. “This incident underscores the bravery of our officers and all law enforcement officers and their willingness to confront danger to protect and serve our community.”

