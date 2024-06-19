Milton police officer critically injured after being run over by fleeing suspect

An officer with the Milton Police Department was critically injured Wednesday after he was dragged by a car and run over, according to the Milton Police Department.

Officer Haney -- a five-year veteran of the department -- and another officer were attempting to take a suspect into custody on an outstanding drug warrant near the 400 block of Meridian Avenue East, near the Pierce and King County line.

During the arrest, the suspect attempted to flee, and Haney was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle through a parking lot and then was run over, resulting in serious life-threatening injuries.

Haney suffered injuries to both legs and hands. He was transported to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery for his injuries.

The second officer was not harmed and provided aid to Haney until medics with East Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived.

The suspect was later pursued and arrested by the Kent Police Department after a PIT maneuver.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Haney and his family during this difficult time,” Milton Police Chief Hernandez said. “This incident underscores the bravery of our officers and all law enforcement officers and their willingness to confront danger to protect and serve our community.”

If you have information about this incident, contact the Milton Police Department at 253-831-4278 or email miltonpolicewebsite@cityofmilton.net.