Milton-Newton Road in Milton Township closed Friday due to culvert failure

The Portage County Engineer's Office reported Friday morning that it received notice from Mahoning County that Milton-Newton Road in Milton Township is closed north of Whippoorwill Road until further notice due to culvert failure.

The posted detour if northbound is west on Whippoorwill into Portage County, north on McClintocksburg Road and east on Cableline Road.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Milton-Newton Road in Milton closed Friday due to culvert failure