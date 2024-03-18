Milton man dies after car hits him on road: FHP

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A car hit and killed a Milton man walking on the road early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:12 a.m. March 17, a pedestrian was walking in the middle of a southbound travel lane on Highway 87 North; at the same time, a vehicle was traveling south in the right lane, according to FHP.

The vehicle’s driver, a 46-year-old Navarre man, reportedly spotted the person walking in the roadway, swerved to avoid hitting them, and instead hit a person walking closer to the center of the two lanes, an FHP news release said.

FHP did not disclose the Milton man’s age.

