Milton man charged with strangulation, aggravated indecent assault

Jun. 15—MILTON — A 31-year-old Milton man has been charged with second-degree felonies of strangulation and aggravated indecent assault.

Court documents reflect statements made by the victim. On June 7, Kyle J. Martin, of 328 S. Front St., allegedly strangled the female victim, and while she was on the ground, he hit her on the head with a small aluminum pan, police said.

The victim said that while on the ground, Martin held two knives to her throat, saying he was going to kill her, because he thought she had cheated on him and had sex with another person, according to police.

Martin removed her clothes, according to the charges. The victim was able to escape from the scene without any clothes on and make it safely to a nearby tire shop, police said. The police were called by someone from the tire shop.

In police custody, Martin was taken to the Milton Police Department. While in a cell at the police department, Martin banged the cell door, attempted to flood the cell, and made threats to Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, police said.

— RICK DANDES