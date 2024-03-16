Milton man charged with lying on gun permit

Mar. 16—LEWISBURG — A Milton man who is prohibited from acquiring a firearm allegedly lied on his gun permit application on Dec. 30, according to state police in Milton.

Michael Vaughn Benner, 52, of Wilson Circle, Milton, was charged with a felony count of false written statement during the transaction of a firearm; and a misdemeanor false statement under penalty. The charges were filed by state Trooper Kyle Drick, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

The alleged offense took place at 2:43 p.m. Dc. 30 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Lewisburg. Benner allegedly checked "no" when answering a question on the form about whether he had a criminal history, police said.

Benner is listed as being prohibited from purchasing a firearm due to having been convicted of a crime that could have carried an imprisonment of more than a year. Benner previously pleaded guilty in 1990 to misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and receiving stolen property, police said.

Benner said he intended to purchase the rifle to use for small game hunting with his son. He was seeking a Savage Arms G4 .22-caliber rifle, police said.

Benner allegedly said he must have misread the question, thinking it only pertained to felony charges. He allegedly said he did not receive a jail sentence as punishment for the previous charges, police said.

Benner was arraigned on Thursday and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 18 in front of Rowe.

