Milton man accused of downloading child sex material, apprehended by K9: Report

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was arrested Wednesday on drug and possession of child pornography charges, according to an arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Seth Jon Faass was arrested and charged with probation violation, possession of obscene material, failure to appear, and resisting officers, according to the report.

In December 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to SRCSO regarding child sexual abuse material, the report said.

The arrest report said videos of girls between the ages of 3 years old and 11 years old performing sexual acts were downloaded on the app Kik.

Deputies got the IP address for the person, now identified as Faass, which led them to his AT&T account, according to his arrest report.

On Jan. 31, a search warrant was conducted on his home and Faass was arrested. He is also accused of sharing videos of him and a woman performing sexual acts over the app.

A mugshot of Seth Jon Faass (Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

On April 3, Faass was arrested on three felony warrants, according to the arrest report, including:

Felony possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony violation of probation — possession of a controlled substance/other

Five counts of possession of child pornography

When deputies went to arrest Faass, they noticed a person running from the home.

A K9 tracked Faass through the woods and he was arrested, according to the SRCSO.

Faass reportedly was treated at a local hospital for his K9-related injuries and was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail.

