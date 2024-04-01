Milton clears big hurdle in effort to open new wastewater treatment plant

The city of Milton is cheering what it calls "a major step forward" toward finally constructing a new wastewater treatment plant and ending daily discharges of treated sewage into the Blackwater River.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has issued a permit that enables the city to construct two spray fields on property it owns on Jeff Ates Road. This is expected to provide enough ground space upon which to process 1.28 million gallons of treated effluent per day, a city news release said.

The city must receive approval from federal authorities under the National Environmental Policy Act before it can begin work at the spray field site, the news release said. That act requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of proposed actions prior to authorizing those actions.

Two federal grants awarded to the city, totaling almost $9 million, are being reviewed by federal authorities who have raised questions about the continued viability of Milton's plans to construct a wastewater treatment plant that has been in the planning stages for well over a decade.

The North Santa Rosa Regional Water Reclamation Facility is to be built within the confines of the Santa Rosa Industrial Complex and at full capacity will process up to 8 million gallons of sewage per day.

"The new water reclamation facility is set to significantly enhance the region's capacity for development," the release said. "The facility is designed to benefit not only the current communities of Milton, Berryhill, East Milton, and NAS Whiting Field but also to accommodate potential growth of the Whiting Aviation Park and the I-10 corridor. This strategic initiative is crucial for maintaining ecological balance over the long term."

Milton is facing a Dec. 31, 2025, deadline to end its discharge of treated effluent into the Blackwater River.

The permit issued this week comes on the heels of the city withdrawing a permit application to DEP to establish rapid infiltration basin systems (RIBS) on a 97-acre tract in an area that has long been opposed by Save Our Blackwater, an organization that argues the planned site of the wastewater treatment plant will threaten the river.

The RIB System allows for treated wastewater effluent to be deposited onto the ground to be absorbed or evaporate.

Two local water systems have sounded an alarm about the location of the planned spray fields due to their proximity to drinking water wells within the county's established Well Field Protection Zone.

"We would like to seek an explanation for the reason of using this property in the well field protection area forthe reclaimed water spray field," a letter signed by the East Milton Water System Board of Directors said.

The Midway Water System Board of Directors cited fears that so-called "forever chemicals" could threaten drinking water if the city deposits effluent, including that coming from treated wastewater originating at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, to the ground in areas within the Wellfield Protection Zone.

