Milton City Council votes to sue Mayor Heather Lindsay

By a 6-2 vote, the Milton City Council gave City Attorney Alex Andrade the go ahead to file a lawsuit against Mayor Heather Lindsay to force her to comply with Florida's Sunshine Law and turn over public records he said she's withheld for months.

Andrade alleges that Lindsay, who missed her second consecutive City Council meeting due to health concerns, has for months refused his call for phone and text messages he believes the mayor sent in July of last year when the city originally botched efforts to hire Scott Collins as its city manager.

A draft of the complaint states that Andrade had on four occasions between July 22 and Sept. 15 requested copies of communications between Lindsay and then-City Clerk Dawn Molinero that were never complied with.

It also states he made public records requests in March for communications between Lindsay, Molinero, attorney Matthew Hargraves and Collin, and it states in May he made public records requests for drafts of a Bar Complaint Lindsay filed against him.

More: Milton Council super majority votes to censure Mayor Heather Lindsay

The lawsuit requests the court find Lindsay's delays in complying with the Sunshine Law unlawful, a declaration that the mayor had broken the law and an order forcing the release of the withheld documents.

He has also asked for all cell phone, text messages and email communications from Lindsay's private email address between the mayor and a list of 13 people, 11 of whom do not hold city positions.

The city attorney also requested for communication records from two people on his list of 13, Tom Powers and Theresa Messick, who serve on city boards and are thus liable to produce records under the Sunshine Law.

He said after the meeting that neither had complied with the request.

Powers attended the meeting to notify the City Council that he was working to get the records Andrade is seeking together. Andrade would later tell the council "Tom Powers has just admitted to an unjustified delay in complying with the Sunshine Law.

Council members Mike Cusack and Marilynn Farrow objected to Andrade's request but, as has become the norm, were overwhelmed by vote of the rest of the council.

"I feel this is unnecessary retaliation of the mayor," Farrow said.

Last month, again at the request of Andrade, the City Council approved a resolution calling for the mayor to be censured and condemned for her actions in filing a bar complaint against Andrade. That measure also passed by a 6-2 vote. Councilman Casey Powell has been chairing the meetings in Lindsay's absence as mayor pro-tem.

The April resolution proclaimed the city's "commitment to a safe and productive working environment for all city staff" and went into detail about accusations made in a bar complaint against Andrade that he alleges included Lindsay perjuring herself in sworn testimony.

Andrade explained to the council that one of the governing principles of the Sunshine Law is that a public official is required to make every reasonable effort to comply with a public records request.

"It doesn't matter who asks and it doesn't matter why they ask," he said.

He said his review of the past policies of the city have led him to conclude "the culture at the city needs to be reassessed to insure that every one working for the city complies with the ministerial obligations" of the nation's strongest public records law.

Those who stayed to the end of the five-hour council work session/board meeting, several of whom appeared on Andrade's list of Lindsay contacts, were eager to stand up to object to the City Council action. Had Powell followed the meeting agenda they would have gotten their chance, but, abruptly deciding the crowd had turned too unruly for his taste, the mayor pro-tem adjourned the meeting following the vote to file the lawsuit.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: City of Milton to sue its mayor alleging Sunshine Law violations