Milpitas man arrested for lighting McDonald’s on fire: police

(KRON) — A man was arrested after he allegedly lit a McDonald’s restaurant early Wednesday morning, the Milpitas Police Department announced in a press release. At 2:38 a.m., police received a call about an arson in progress at the McDonald’s location at 41 Ranch Drive.

The suspect was seen throwing an incendiary device through a glass window, according to police. The McDonald’s was closed, and no one was inside at the time the device was thrown inside the establishment.

An MPD officer arrived within after three minutes the call was received. The Milpitas Fire Department also responded and eventually extinguished the fire, but the damage was estimated to be $150,000.

The suspect was arrested about a half-mile away from the McDonald’s. He was identified as 46-year-old Milpitas man Tai Trinh.

Trinh was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for arson and felony vandalism. His bail is currently listed at $160,000, according to county jail records.

