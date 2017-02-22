What Is Milo Yiannopoulos’ Net Worth?

The alt-right journalist's comments about the age of sexual consent, which went viral on social media recently, cost him the publication of his book “Dangerous.”

Alt-right speaker and conservative journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has always made headlines for wrong reasons. On Tuesday, he resigned from his position as senior editor at Breitbart News for his controversial comments about the age of sexual consent.

The comments, which went viral on social media recently, also cost him the publication of his book “Dangerous,” which was to be published by Simon & Schuster. The book was reported to have been secured for an advance of $250,000, and was to be released June 13.

Yiannopoulos' net worth is reported to be approximately $750,000 as of 2016.

On Sunday, an audio clip from a 2016 podcast of “The Drunken Peasants” surfaced, in which Yiannopoulos discussed the age of consent for sexual relationships.

In the podcast, the host asked Milo: "The whole consent thing for me. It’s not this black and white thing that people try to paint it. Are there some 13-year-olds out there capable of giving informed consent to have sex with an adult, probably…”

Milo replied: "The law is probably about right, that’s probably roughly the right age. I think it’s probably about okay, but there are certainly people who are capable of giving consent at a younger age, I certainly consider myself to be one of them, people who are sexually active younger. I think it particularly happens in the gay world by the way."

Following this, Yiannopoulos was accused of supporting pedophilia. However, he sought to clarify the comments in a Facebook post.

“I do not support pedophilia. Period,” he wrote.

Yiannopoulos has long been criticized for his racist, misogynist and anti-Muslim views. Last July, Twitter permanently banned Yiannopoulos after he called on his followers to attack “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones with racist tweets.

