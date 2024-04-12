Millville schools chief retiring after several stops at South Jersey districts

MILLVILLE — The Board of Education will take its first step at a special meeting next week to replace Superintendent Tony Trongone, who retires effective July 1 to wrap up a four-year stay with the district.

The school board will officially accept his retirement notice, which the district announced on April 5. Trongone is ending a nearly 27-year career that took him into numerous South Jersey public school systems.

At the April 17 meeting, the board also will review the superintendent search process with a New Jersey School Boards Association official.

“Under his leadership, the district has implemented curriculum innovations, including a new K-5 literacy program and 6-12 mathematics program,” the district said in the announcement. “Student learning and educational excellence have been at the forefront of these innovations and others, including reducing class sizes at elementary schools, implementing a digital learning environment and re-introducing a ‘teams’ model at Lakeside Middle School.”

In his time, additionally, five Millville schools were recognized as New Jersey State Schools of Character.

Millville School District administrators, left-right: Assistant Superintendent Stephanie DeRose, Superintendent Tony Trongone, and Assistant Superintendent Matt Mazzoni.

“The board will work diligently to ensure a smooth transition and continue to uphold the district’s unwavering commitment to excellence when they search for Trongone’s successor,” board President President Kimberly Carty said.

Trongone took over as superintendent in Millville on July 1, 2020. At the time, he was in his fifth year as Pemberton Township school superintendent.

Trongone arrived with Millville operating under Interim Superintendent Shelly O. Schneider, a former superintendent here. She had been appointed in June 2019 after the departure of Superintendent David Gentile, who resigned in June 2019 to take over Voorhees Township schools.

Trongone previously was superintendent for Berlin and Gibbsboro, which shared his services, from July 2010 into June 2015. Before that, he was a curriculum supervisor in Cherry Hill schools from July 2005 into June 2010.

From July 2001 into June 2005, Trongone was a math coach for the Gloucester City school system.

A Rutgers University graduate, he started in September 1996 as a mathematics teacher at Northern Burlington Regional High School.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times. Have a tip? Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Millville schools say goodbye to Tony Trongone; hiring search coming