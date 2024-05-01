Millvale woman accused of drunkenly assaulting officers, pointing stolen gun at bar patrons

A woman from Millvale is facing charges after police say she drunkenly assaulted officers and pointed a gun and laser at patrons inside a bar.

According to the criminal complaints, officers encountered a group of drunk individuals outside of the Millvale Baseball Field at 100 Grossman Lane at around 1:12 a.m. on April 18.

During the encounter, Elizabeth Vulakovich tried to walk away from the scene. One of the officers told her she was not free to go, to which she asked why she was being charged. She was told she was only being detained for public intoxication.

Vulakovich continued to ask why she was being detained, refusing an officer’s orders and arguing, the complaint said. The officers tried to put her in handcuffs, but she pulled away. They were able to handcuff her after a brief struggle.

The complaint said Vulakovich continued to resist and refused to get in to the back of the police car. When they got her inside, she kicked the door, which hit one of the officers. She got out of the car and was brought to the ground.

Officers told Vulakovich she was under arrest. She began kicking both officers and spit in one of their faces several times.

Two more officers arrived at the scene to assist. While trying to get Vulakovich’s legs inside the police car, she kicked one officer in the back of the head. Another officer said he was also kicked and got spit on, the complaint said.

In the morning, one of the group members arrived at the police station to turn over a gun that he recovered from the incident at the baseball field. He told officers that when his friend came to help them, they heard a noise like something fell or was run over by the car, which was the gun with an ejected magazine lying in the parking lot.

Officers ran the serial number and found it was stolen out of the City of Pittsburgh in August 2022, the complaint said.

The gun was traced back to Vulakovich, as she posted two Snapchat stories from inside a bar bathroom where she was posing with the firearm. Video footage from the bar also shows her pulling the gun from her bag, pointing it at two people and activating the light and laser attached to it.

Vulakovich is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and public drunkenness.

