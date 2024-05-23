Millstone property management company illegally asked applicants about criminal pasts: AG

MILLSTONE−The state Division on Civil Rights has issued notices of violation against a township-based property management company, saying that it asked applicants about criminal pasts in violation of the New Jersey Fair Chance in Housing Act.

Penn Properties LLC was cited in connection with 19 properties that it operates throughout the state.

Messages left at the company headquarters were not returned.

The Fair Chance in Housing Act bars property companies from denying housing to someone only because they have a criminal record, in most cases.

According to the state Office of the Attorney General, the housing law was the first state law in the country to offer broad protection against housing discrimination based on criminal history. It took effect at the start of 2022. Limiting housing for people because of criminal history has a disproportionate effect on people of color, particulary Black people, the attorney general's office said.

More: Holy Spirit Church in Asbury Park will be demolished in six months, replaced with homes

“Having stable housing makes it more likely that someone can successfully reintegrate into their community after incarceration," Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement.

The state Division on Civil Rights contends that Penn Properties:

Used housing applications that contained unlawful questions about applicants’ criminal histories;

Included illegal questions about prior arrests or charges that may not have resulted in convictions; and

Required an application fee without disclosing that criminal histories would be part of the review and that applicants had a right to challenge the company's findings and conclusions.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Criminal past? Millstone company illegally asked that question: AG