Millslagle wins national merit scholarship

ELKHART — Declan Millslagle, Elkhart High School senior, was selected as a winner of the National Merit Scholarship.

The official announcement was made on May 9 during one of Millslagle’s classes.

“I was very impressed by him,” Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Larry Huff said at a recent school board meeting. “I was impressed with his peers who were celebrating him on as he was there in front of his family – his sister who had flown in from Arizona State and his mom who had sent multiple kids to Elkhart. She couldn’t have been more proud of the educational experience that her child had in school.”

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition among high school students for recognition and college scholarships that began in 1955. The program is conducted by National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance.

Millslagle is one of about 7,140 National Merit Scholarship recipients across the country. Approximately 1.3 million students entered the 2024 competition last school year by taking the 2022 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The test serves as an initial screen for program entrants.