Millsboro has a mysterious odor. Residents want to know, "What's that smell?"

Millsboro residents are hoping to get answers by asking social media users: "What's that smell?"

In southern Delaware, it could be a lot of things. At this time of year, farmers are spreading manure to fertilize their crops. Poultry processing plants have their own pungent odor, and some treated wastewater is disposed of by spray-irrigating it onto fields.

"We smell it as well," said Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burke. He said it's not related to Millsboro's wastewater.

Still, social media commenters who have "lived here (their) whole life" and "worked in chicken houses," say the smell in Millsboro is not one of the usual culprits. Those agricultural odors and poultry smells can be surprisingly sharp to even the most seasoned Sussex nose, but there is one other thing to consider.

A dredging boat in the Indian River off River Drive in Millsboro March 5, 2024.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has been dredging the Indian River, just south of Cupola Park in downtown Millsboro, and depositing the sediment nearby. At a town council meeting earlier this week, Burke said the dredging is likely what's causing the particularly strong smell.

When asked if they knew what was causing the smell in Millsboro, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokespeople Michael Globetti and Nikki Lavoie did not answer the question.

The DNREC image shows where dredging will occur or has occurred in the Indian River in Millsboro. The Millsboro Waste Water Treatment Plant on East State Street is located at the bottom center of the image.

It's a fact, though, that dredging stinks. The material being brought to the surface and dumped in nearby wetlands is made mostly of decaying organic matter (such as plants), which releases hydrogen sulfide and creates a rotten egg smell, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

And the up to 40,000 cubic yards of stinky dredging spoils in Millsboro, according to DNREC's website, aren't going far. They're being used to restore a 15-acre wetland area in the area of the Millsboro Waste Water Treatment Facility off East State Street, the department's website says.

A DNREC image shows where spoils from dredging the Indian River will be or have been dumped. In the image, the Millsboro Waste Water Treatment Facility is located on the bottom right and East State Street is located on the bottom left.

Treated wastewater was released from the facility prior to 2014, Millsboro's comprehensive plan says, but nowadays, it's spray-irrigated.

The dredging is scheduled to be completed by the end of March, according to the DNREC website, but Burke said agency completed dredging at the end of February.

To make an official complaint about odors, contact DNREC at 1-800-662-8802.

State of the State: Read Delaware Gov. Carney's final State of the State address

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Millsboro residents grapple with mysterious odor: 'Something is off.'